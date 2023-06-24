x
Teen fatally shot in Moorhead

Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Moorhead Friday night.

A Moorhead police officer was flagged down on patrol and informed that someone had been shot at approximately 6:10 p.m., according to the department. 

Police located the victim in an area of trees near the 900 block of 19th Street South.

In addition to the police, Moorhead Fire and Sanford ambulance medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was declared deceased. 

The person responsible for the shooting has been interviewed, according to KVLY.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Moorhead PD responded to the scene.

