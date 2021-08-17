Teen shot multiple times in Brooklyn Park parking lot

Medics rendered aid to the 17-year-old until he was able to be transferred to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday evening in a Brooklyn Park parking lot.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Brookdale Drive and Yates Avenue around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle in a parking lot with several bullet holes, and the teen inside with numerous gunshot wounds.

Brooklyn Park Police say some members from an emotional and growing crowd had to be restrained or arrested to allow emergency vehicles to get through to the victim. Community outreach groups were also brought in to help calm those on scene.

According to police, the area has had issues with crime in the past. Officers say they regularly work with business owners and community members to resolve it, but Tuesday's shooting was "a step back."

Authorities believe several people were involved in the incident, all of whom ran from the scene.