Tenants evicted from 'problem property' near U of M after weekend shooting

The latest chaos along University Avenue was caught on surveillance camera, including one person firing several shots.

MINNEAPOLIS — A disturbing video shows scattering people and gunshots just outside the University of Minnesota campus over the weekend and is still spreading on social media.

"We heard like 30 to 40 gunshots and then we just ran around the back," said Bryce Layton, a student who just finished his junior year.

But also spreading is a sense of relief because the house on University Avenue right in the middle of frat row referred to as a "problem property" is, once and for all, boarded up.

"I think we're all happy here on campus that they've been evicted and hopefully things can get back to normal," Layton said.

Bryce Layton is one of several U of M students who told KARE 11 about the chaos centered around the so-called "Student Co-op" where police say no actual students have been living.

Parties have escalated to fights right in the middle of the street, which have escalated to shootings — a 15-year-old wounded in the latest incident Friday night.

"There were dozens of 911 calls related to that specific address alone," said Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garrett Parten.

Police say videos like these and reports from student neighbors were instrumental in the long process needed to evict the people living inside. And, once officers were inside, what they found quickly told them the house could end up condemned.

"We'll use the word 'human excrement' present," Parten said. "It's just unsafe, not very sanitary conditions."

The property owner already has graffiti-removal experts visiting the house. And like police say, they likely also have a lot of work to do inside before anyone is allowed to live there again.

