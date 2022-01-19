Tentative agreement reached between Hennepin County, workers

The two unions – AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 – have tentatively agreed to a Mediated Settlement Proposal with the State's Bureau of Mediation Services.

MINNEAPOLIS — A tentative agreement has been reached between Hennepin County and two unions who filed an intent to strike earlier this month.

According to a press release from the county, the two unions – AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 – have tentatively agreed to a Mediated Settlement Proposal with the State's Bureau of Mediation Services. Details of the agreement have not been released, however, in the press release, the county said the proposal "is consistent with the Last Best and Final Offer," but will require some ratification by both unions.

"Hennepin County is thankful for the hard work and good faith demonstrated by employees on both sides of the bargaining table," the press release reads. "We are hopeful that Local 34 and Local 2822 will ratify this recommended Mediated Settlement Proposal."

It's unclear what ratification will need to be made, but since the unions are recommending the Mediated Settlement Proposal, their intent to strike notice has been withdrawn, according to the release.

On Jan. 19, 2022, both unions, which serve more than 3,500 county workers, filed their intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services after rejecting the county's "Last Best and Final Offer" for a second time.

