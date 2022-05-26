Vikings CB starts GoFundMe page for victims of Texas elementary school shooting

Boyd grew up in Gilbert, Texas, about 430 miles northeast of Uvalde, before playing college football at Texas University in Austin.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive back and Texas-native Kris Boyd is using his platform to help raise money for the families impacted by the Texas elementary school shooting.

Boyd, who is entering his fourth season with the Vikings, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds after 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — were killed after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. According to the page, "All money will be sent directly to the families that were part of the tragedy in Robb elementary."

.@Vikings CB Kris Boyd created a GoFundMe to support the families impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 💜 @kris23db



To donate to the cause, please visit: https://t.co/Cgr761zPbR pic.twitter.com/UuRzejQcqb — NFL (@NFL) May 26, 2022

"I’m Kris Boyd a professional athlete also a former Texan, here to specifically focus on the families that were affected by the tragedy that taken place of the young souls in Uvalde," the former seventh-round pick posted on the GoFundMe page. "I pray we can come together and show our condolences, love, and support in any way. We pray for change as a nation and have to start by taking action as one! We must protect our youth at all cost."

