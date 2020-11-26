Frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Watch this first

Whether you're frying up a whole Thanksgiving turkey or doing something more traditional, Minnesota fire officials have some important advice for you.

MINNESOTA, USA — It's that time of year again... supermarkets are low on turkeys, cranberries are in stock, and people across the U.S. are gearing up for a holiday feast.

Whether you're frying up a whole turkey or doing something more traditional, Minnesota fire officials have some important advice for you.

But first -- check out this crazy video the Minnesota Fire Marshal's office shared of a turkey frying gone wrong:

Turkey + too much oil can be a deep-fried disaster. See it here & remember: If you’re frying your turkey, use extreme caution. #SafeNotSorry #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/nS7zf5AHjb — State Fire Marshal (@MnDPS_SFM) November 25, 2020

"Keep your Butterball from turning into a fireball," the Marshal's office tweeted later.

Will you be using a fryer this year? No real kitchens were harmed in the making of that video -- but here's how Minnesota safety officials said you can prevent it in your own:

Make sure the fryer is stable. If your fryer tips over or oil spills out, it will cause an instant fire.

Do not overfill the fryer with oil. Even a small amount of spilled oil can cause a large fire.

Use temperature controls so the oil doesn’t overheat and catch fire.

Do not put a frozen or wet turkey into hot oil.

Use the fryer outdoors -- never in your garage, on your deck or in your kitchen.

Never leave the bird unattended.

Even if you're going a more traditional route, there are simple guidelines from the fire marshal to keep your holiday safe.

Don't leave the kitchen while food is cooking on the stove.

Keep flammable items like towels and aprons at least 3 feet from the stove.

Use a timer so you don't forget about food in the oven.

Don't leave space heaters unattended or go to sleep while they're on.

Use flameless candles.