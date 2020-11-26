Frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Watch this first

MINNESOTA, USA — It's that time of year again... supermarkets are low on turkeys, cranberries are in stock, and people across the U.S. are gearing up for a holiday feast.
Whether you're frying up a whole turkey or doing something more traditional, Minnesota fire officials have some important advice for you.
But first -- check out this crazy video the Minnesota Fire Marshal's office shared of a turkey frying gone wrong:
"Keep your Butterball from turning into a fireball," the Marshal's office tweeted later.
Will you be using a fryer this year? No real kitchens were harmed in the making of that video -- but here's how Minnesota safety officials said you can prevent it in your own:
- Make sure the fryer is stable. If your fryer tips over or oil spills out, it will cause an instant fire.
- Do not overfill the fryer with oil. Even a small amount of spilled oil can cause a large fire.
- Use temperature controls so the oil doesn’t overheat and catch fire.
- Do not put a frozen or wet turkey into hot oil.
- Use the fryer outdoors -- never in your garage, on your deck or in your kitchen.
- Never leave the bird unattended.
Even if you're going a more traditional route, there are simple guidelines from the fire marshal to keep your holiday safe.
- Don't leave the kitchen while food is cooking on the stove.
- Keep flammable items like towels and aprons at least 3 feet from the stove.
- Use a timer so you don't forget about food in the oven.
- Don't leave space heaters unattended or go to sleep while they're on.
- Use flameless candles.