Local News

Frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Watch this first

Whether you're frying up a whole Thanksgiving turkey or doing something more traditional, Minnesota fire officials have some important advice for you.
Credit: MN State Fire Marshal
Minnesota fire officials said unsafe cooking is a real risk this Thanksgiving.

MINNESOTA, USA — It's that time of year again... supermarkets are low on turkeys, cranberries are in stock, and people across the U.S. are gearing up for a holiday feast. 

Whether you're frying up a whole turkey or doing something more traditional, Minnesota fire officials have some important advice for you. 

But first -- check out this crazy video the Minnesota Fire Marshal's office shared of a turkey frying gone wrong: 

"Keep your Butterball from turning into a fireball," the Marshal's office tweeted later. 

Will you be using a fryer this year? No real kitchens were harmed in the making of that video -- but here's how Minnesota safety officials said you can prevent it in your own:

  • Make sure the fryer is stable. If your fryer tips over or oil spills out, it will cause an instant fire. 
  • Do not overfill the fryer with oil. Even a small amount of spilled oil can cause a large fire. 
  • Use temperature controls so the oil doesn’t overheat and catch fire.
  • Do not put a frozen or wet turkey into hot oil.
  • Use the fryer outdoors -- never in your garage, on your deck or in your kitchen.
  • Never leave the bird unattended.

Even if you're going a more traditional route, there are simple guidelines from the fire marshal to keep your holiday safe. 

  • Don't leave the kitchen while food is cooking on the stove.
  • Keep flammable items like towels and aprons at least 3 feet from the stove. 
  • Use a timer so you don't forget about food in the oven.
  •  Don't leave space heaters unattended or go to sleep while they're on.
  • Use flameless candles. 

