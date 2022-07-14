Currently, there are 2,320 licensed state educators registered in LETRS training and it's voluntary, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to understanding dyslexia. "That is the hardest thing I'm fighting for right now," said Khulia Pringle, with the National Parents Union.

Pringle is hoping to raise awareness.

"A lot of low-income Black and brown parents specifically they know something is wrong, they don't have access to private tutoring," said Pringle.

Dyslexia is a brain-based type of learning disability that specifically impairs a person's ability to read, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

"My slogan is it's a "read or die" situation," said Pringle.

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Education was recently given $3 million in funding during last year's legislative session.

Registration for LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) literacy professional learning, opened in December and it's based on the science of reading research. LETRS is professional learning about the science of reading.

A coalition of parents and educators known as "Decoding Dyslexia Minnesota," say training is needed for all teachers so children can get the help they need earlier in schools.

"What we see right now in schools is our struggling students get left behind," said Rachel Depa.

"Ultimately I would love to see the teachers get this training in higher education programs, some are starting, but majority are not getting enough of that," said Kimberly Carlsen with Decoding Dyslexia.

Something advocates like Pringle are hoping will prevent children from falling through the cracks.

"If you don't have those skills, people fail to understand those kids grow up to be adults and those adults distribute disparities in housing, employment, criminal justice, economic wise, not to mention what that does to a person's self-esteem."

According to a spokesperson with Senator Roger Chamberlain's office, additional funding for the LETRS training was included in this years omnibus bill, but no deal was reached before the end of the legislative session.