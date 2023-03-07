The Depot Coffee House in Hopkins to close after 25 years

The coffee house has served as a chemical-free gathering place and youth leadership training ground for 25 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOPKINS, Minn. — A railside landmark in Hopkins will be closing its doors after 25 years of providing hot coffee and leadership opportunities for young people in the community.

Described as a coffee house run by students FOR students, The Depot Coffee House announced on its Facebook page that it will be shutting down operations on April 2.

In a post detailing the closing, the partners behind the operation (the cities of Hopkins and Minnetonka and the Hopkins Public Schools) explained that in recent days the facility and program manager resigned and that the Depot does not have the revenue stream to support the re-hiring of a program coordinator.

Operators say The Depot has been running at a deficit for several years, mostly to outside factors including Highway 169 and light rail construction, the COVID-19 pandemic and limited funding.

"At its heart, the Depot’s primary mission has always been to provide a safe, chemical-free environment for students and youth in the community," reads the Facebook post. "It has been a space for youth-focused programming and leadership development. The City and our partners have committed to continue funding the Depot Youth Board activities while we spend the coming months working together to find the best way to maintain youth programming and leadership development and opportunities to continue serving the Depot’s mission."

In recent years The Depot also served as a trailhead for the Three Rivers Park District, offering parking, water, restrooms and a bike repair station. The post says those facilities will not be impacted by the Depot's closing.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: