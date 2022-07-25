'What will come of all this mall space?' | Local business has answers

Sustainable Safari is both an animal education center and a petting zoo, located inside of Maplewood Mall.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Even before the pandemic, people wondered what might become of all the empty mall space?

Mall owners have brainstormed for years -- what they could do -- as stores that once used to bring thousands into the mall, like Sears and JCPenney struggled.

From hosting mall-walking events, to installing a destination fitness center, it's fair to say, mall owners have tried all sorts of things to increase traffic. However, to the best of our knowledge, what's happening at Maplewood Mall is probably a first.

To hand-feed a kangaroo or to get one-on-one snuggles with an alligator, you don't need to travel far, even in Minnesota.

"I've got about 250 children here," CEO and President of Sustainable Safari Dave Harvey said. "It's how I kind of look at it."

Harvey is referring to the variety of animals that are located inside the Sustainable Safari unit, which are inside Maplewood Mall.

He said the idea of having an animal encounter/education center/petting zoo inside the mall hatched in 2014.

"My business partner had been running a zoo outside, doing county fairs, renaissance fairs, that kind of stuff, but we live in Minnesota it gets cold in the winter!" Harvey said. "So we were looking at something we could do year-round."

So into the mall, the zoo went, in 2019.

"We decided to come into a mall so you have some built-in traffic," Harvey explained. "Just folks know where Maplewood mall is instead of a stand-alone location."

And they've livened the mall up in return too.

"It's just been fantastic to see how many people are coming in, how many people we can bring into Maplewood mall and help out a lot of the other tenants that are here," Harvey added. "We're kind of a destination."

Harvey says the mall model has worked so well that they're planning on expanding.

"We're planning four or five more locations, we would like to open up something this time next year into next fall," he said. All of those other locations would be inside other malls too.

"I don't think malls are dead, malls are in a transition period and we're trying to figure out how are we going to use these spaces again," Harvey said. "And what we're finding out-- it's attraction."



