The Hub Bike Co-Op to close Minnehaha location, operate out of U of M location

The last day at the Minnehaha location will be Sept. 30 after selling and repairing bicycles for 21 years.

MINNEAPOLIS — A south Minneapolis bike shop is closing its doors after more than two decades serving the community.

The Hub Bicycle Co-Op is closing its Minnehaha location and will shift all of their operations to their University of Minnesota location at 410 Southeast Oak Street.

"There are many factors that led to the necessity for this decision," the company posted on its website. "The cycling industry and the outdoor retail industry are going through difficult times; the struggle to compete with larger online retailers, and reduced profit margins on our products are impacts felt by all small businesses. Increased costs combined with declining sales made it unsustainable to keep our large shop open."

Posted by The Hub Bike Co-op on Friday, September 1, 2023

The last day at the Minnehaha location will be Sept. 30 after selling and repairing bicycles for 21 years. According to the company, operations will continue at the U of M location (401 Southeast Oak Street), however, owners say they're in the midst of transitioning to from working in a 12,000-square-foot space to a space of about 600 square feet.

"We pledge to continue to help keep you rubber side down, and to always welcome you into our space no matter the square footage or which side of the river we call home," the owners said in a statement.

