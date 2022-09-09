The story behind Randy Moss' "straight cash, homey" sound bite

KARE 11 digital producer Dana Thiede revisits how he got the iconic sound bite.

MINNEAPOLIS — As we head into a Border Battle weekend, in which the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, we're revisiting the aftermath of a different Border Battle game: One which led to arguably Randy Moss' most iconic sound bite.

It was the January 2005 wild card game at Lambeau Field, Moss pretended to moon Packers fans after scoring a game-winning touchdown. As he explained in this 2021 video, his actions were in response to the "welcome" he got from some Green Bay fans that day: "They got all their pants down. There's nothing but white moon all lined up."

The NFL didn't find it funny and fined Moss $10,000.

It was those circumstances that prompted KARE 11 to send Dana Thiede to Winter Park, hoping for a comment.

Thiede, now on the KARE 11 digital team, was a field producer back then.

"Back then, all the media crews would wait outside the main door [at the] practice facility... I turned to my pal, Monica Hanson...and I said, "Moni, he ain't going to come out this door. He's going to go somewhere else," Thiede recalled.

Thiede, Hanson, and another reporter headed to the loading dock.

"The door opens up, a lone figure with a hoodie pulled up over his head slips out, and there we were waiting for him," Thiede said.

This was their exchange:

THIEDE: "Write the check yet, Randy?"

MOSS: "When you're rich, you don't write checks."

THIEDE: "How do you pay, man?"

MOSS: Huh?

THIEDE: "If you don't write checks, how do you pay these guys?"

MOSS: "Straight cash, homey."