Local metro libraries are offering a variety of programs and story walks to keep kids busy this summer.

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of virtual programming for summer learning, the Twin Cities Metro Public Libraries are happy to welcome everyone back for programs in and around the library branches!

There are a variety of in-library programs taking place. Several branches offer Story Walks (sometimes called Story Strolls or Story Trails) where young readers and their families and caregivers can take a walk around library grounds or nearby parks to read pages of a picture book along the route.

For more information on how to participate in your library's summer reading and learning activities visit Summeratyourlibrary.org to find a library near you.