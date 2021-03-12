There is a critical shortage of meat-cutters in Minnesota, colleges offer new classes to teach next generation

Ridgewater College and Central Lakes College will offer the semester-long class starting in the fall of 2022.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A butcher shortage is causing major back-ups for farmers and hunters.

It is also impacting whether you'll be able to find your favorite cut of meat at the grocery store.

"When I first got into it to learn the art, it took years," said Keith Page, owner of Nelson's Meat in St. Louis Park. "I still am learning."

Page has been cutting meat for eight years and admittedly took a gamble buying the shop.

"It's a physical job, it demands hours and a lot of people, it's not what they're looking for," said Page.

He's the only butcher right now, down three in all. The profession itself is rooted in tradition, but it's dwindling all across the state as people find ways to work from home and retire.

But Ridgewater College is betting that it can find the next crop of meat-cutters.

"It's a science and an art," said Ridgewater College Dean of Instruction Jeff Miller. "It’s great work and you’ll be employed for the rest of your life."

Miller says the school, about three hours west of Minneapolis, is adding a semester-long course about meat-cutting basics in the fall of 2022. By January of 2023, it will add another course to learn advanced techniques on animals like bison and elk. In the fall of 2024, there will be a third course about marketing and entrepreneurship. Once all the courses are available, a student can take them in any order and not all are required to earn a certificate.

"There's a real opportunity for people to make great money in this industry because of the shortage," said Miller. "A person can almost name their price if they're willing to do the work."

The demand for meat continues to rise, but processing it locally, Miller says, can take nine to 12 months.

"The more short-term work-ready certificates that we can create, the quicker we can put students and graduates into the work force," said Miller.

Miller said satellite locations closer to the metro will also be an option once the classes start, along with a hybrid component.