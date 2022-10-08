'They're the future' | The Sanneh Foundation hosts 3-day girls soccer clinic

Over 120 girls from soccer teams across the state attended the G1 All Star clinic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the MLS All-Star game in town, The Sanneh Foundation and Allianz partnered up to host a high school girls soccer camp. They're promoting more than just the sport, the clinic also included leadership activities and listening sessions with CEO's of major corporate companies.

"For us, it's all about giving them access," Tony Sanneh, The Sanneh Foundation president and founder said.

Over 120 girls from soccer teams across the state attended the three-day G1 All-Star clinic from Aug. 8-10.

"It's a special place," coach Molly Conners said. "Getting out on the field, it's like escaping problems in your life."

Conners, who graduated from Stillwater High School and played soccer at Augsburg College, was one of the coaches for the clinic.

"Seeing them grow as people and players is one of my favorite things," Conners said.

Sanneh was an All-Star soccer player for the United States, and created his foundation to help make activities for kids more accessible and affordable.

He pointed out that girls need more encouragement when it comes to sports. Conners agreed, adding it's because there are more male professional sport teams.

"It's huge that girls can see the Aurora players in their backyard," Conners said.

The MLS All Star game is estimated to draw in tens of thousands of people to Allianz Field, and generate millions of dollars in economic impact.

If you would like to learn more about The Sanneh Foundation programs like G1, click here.

Girls First (G1): G1 provides women and girls of diverse backgrounds with year-round youth development opportunities centered around sports and social and emotional skill development. Since its inception in 2020, 150 girls have participated in the Girls First program, including ten career exploration and enrichment opportunities this year.

