Police recover 5 of 7 stolen vehicles from Golden Valley heist

Three of the vehicles were found after an alert resident noticed an unusual Maserati in their neighborhood.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Police said they've recovered more vehicles stolen from a Golden Valley business earlier this week.

Police credited an "observant" resident of north Minneapolis who reported seeing a stolen Maserati in their neighborhood, which then led to two other vehicles missing from the heist.

“The citizen recognized the vehicle from seeing a picture of it on the news and said you don’t normally see a car like that in north Minneapolis,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said in a statement.

The multi-vehicle heist was originally discovered early Tuesday morning at Morrie's Recon Center on Colorado Avenue, after employees found a damaged garage door and seven vehicles missing. Surveillance video from the scene showed suspects breaking through the garage door with an SUV, leaving in one stolen vehicle, then returning with more people to steal a total of seven vehicles.

One surveillance video clip captured at least six people on camera.

In addition to the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, police said a Ford F-150 and Suburu Outback were recovered in north Minneapolis, along with a second pickup stolen from another city.

So far, five of the seven stolen vehicles have been recovered, Green said. Police are still searching for a 2023 Subaru Forester and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro from the theft.

