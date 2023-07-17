Thieves steal newlyweds' possessions during wedding ceremony

Aaron and Liz Walla noticed the possessions were missing from their car after their wedding Friday at the Peace Garden near Lake Harriet.

MINNEAPOLIS — Instead of celebrating their first days of marriage, a Twin Cities couple is in a desperate search.

While Aaron and Liz Walla were recently saying "I do", thieves were targeting their car, stealing a lot of valuables from the trunk.

The couple met three years ago at Lake Harriet and got married at the Peace Garden on its northeast shores on Friday.

"It's a special place for us so, we chose to do it there," said Aaron.

Except, come the reception, that night was anything but peaceful for the newlyweds.

"We had just got back to the cars and didn't realize anything was wrong," said Liz. "And I was like, wait, where's my bag? And he's like no, my bag is also missing, so then all of a sudden we're like, oh, someone legit stole everything," said Liz.

From her camera to her make-up, shoes, identification and wallet. The thieves also tried to rack up thousands of dollars on Liz's credit card.

And then there's the bag.

The camouflage one that Aaron never went without since enlisting in the Army 13 years ago. The special operations combat medic took it on several deployments overseas., and hanging from it are several memorial bracelets for his friends who didn't make it back.

"It's irreplaceable stuff," said Aaron. "There was so much sentimental stuff attached to that bag and every time I reach a milestone, I think about the milestones they would be hitting if they had survived."

The couple has made a plea on social media, including Nextdoor, which operates a hyperlocal networking service for neighborhoods.

They also filed a police report, still unsure how someone got into their trunk of valuables. It's a lesson learned and a crime they're willing to overlook.

"If they just keep that and return the bag, I'll consider it a wash," said Aaron. "I'll drop the whole thing."

The two finding that what does matter is something no could ever take away.

"At the end of the day, we’re together, we're all healthy, no one got hurt," said Liz. We're ok, just that part sucks."

Aaron also had the dog tags of his three grandparents who served in World War II on that backpack.

Aaron is asking anyone with information to contact him on Instagram. His username is @walla.tool.

