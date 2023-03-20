Third person charged in death of Alex Becker

Becker, 22, was walking home from work when he was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West just before midnight on Dec. 27, 2022.

Prosecutors have now charged a third person in connection with the Dec. 2022 shooting death of Alex Becker.

Last month, 25-year-old Shaun Travis, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the 22-year-old's death. Two other young men, 20-year-old Arteze Kinerd and 20-year-old Detwan Allen, were previously charged. According to court documents, Allen has pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators matched the clothing the three suspects were wearing on surveillance cameras near the shooting scene to the clothing they were seen wearing when they returned to an apartment in Minneapolis.

Following his arrest on Jan. 3, Kinerd made a call from the Ramsey County Jail where to told a woman, "I'm cooked, I don't know what to tell Fat. Fat might be cooked," according to court documents.

Prosecutors say investigators found Facebook messages sent to Travis' account that addressed him as "Fat," and found a photo on Kinerd's cellphone from December that shows Travis wearing the same clothing he wore at the time of Alex Becker's murder.

Travis made his first appearance in court on March 20 and is scheduled to make his next appearance on April 1.

