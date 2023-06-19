This Bud's not for you: Minneapolis gay bar replaces Anheuser-Busch with local beer ahead of Pride

Instead of products like Bud Light, Michelob Golden Light and Michelob Ultra, The Saloon will feature beers from local breweries including Modist and Bauhaus.

One of Minneapolis' long-established gay bars, The Saloon, announced it ousted Anheuser-Busch products and replaced them with local beer selections ahead of this year's Twin Cities Pride celebration.

“Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable,” said John Moore, owner of The Saloon, in a statement.

The expulsion of Anheuser-Busch from the downtown Minneapolis mainstay comes after the company decided to stop its campaign with actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is celebrating her first year as an openly transgender woman.

“We are excited to offer Modist and Bauhaus products because they are as passionate about beer as they are about their communities,” said Robby Palmer, general manager of The Saloon. “We will continue to pursue avenues to keep our money local and community-based while we remain one of the best parties in Minneapolis and a place where our queer community can come together to celebrate our existence.”

