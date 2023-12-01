Thomson Reuters moving into new, smaller Eagan office next year

The company's new 300,000-square-foot space is located near TCO Performance Center at Viking Lakes.

EAGAN, Minn. — More than five months after Thomson Reuters put most of its massive Eagan campus up for sale, the company announced a new office space will open up just down the road next year.

In early 2024, the company will start moving into a new location at 2900 Ames Crossing Road, near the TCO Performance Center at Viking Lakes.

The new 300,000-square-foot space "provides a flexible space designed to foster collaboration and features amenities including a fitness center; outdoor walking paths; a full-service cafeteria and premium coffee shop; and a deck overlooking Lake Shanahan," according to Thomson Reuters.

The former campus, located off Dodd Road and Wescott Road, spanned 263 acres, had more than 1.1 million square feet of office building space and three data centers with a footprint of more than 333,000 square feet. Thomson Reuters is not selling its print manufacturing facility at the site, which TR previously said will continue to operate at its current location.

“Employee feedback shaped our search, and our new space will provide the modern, collaborative environment that our dynamic workforce desires," said Paul Fischer, president, Legal Professions and co-site lead for the Twin Cities campus. "Our employees prefer to split their time between working in the office and from home, and our new space supports a hybrid work model that will deliver an engaging experience for connecting and collaborating with colleagues while in the office.”

Terms of the new lease were not disclosed.

Back in January, Thomson Reuters cited changing workplace habits and a desire for more work-from-home options as a driving force behind the sale of its Opperman Drive property.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic several major local employers, including Target and Wells Fargo, vacated long-held spaces to accommodate flexible work options. In April, AT&T announced employees would move from its 34-story building in downtown Minneapolis to another facility in Bloomington.

