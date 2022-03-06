Large brush fire burning in Wayzata

Helicopter video shows the fire is burning in a dry, grassy area near Robinson Bay Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WAYZATA, Minn. — Crews are working to contain a large brush fire in Wayzata near Robinson Bay Road.

Video from a helicopter flying over the scene shows several spots where a dry, grassy area near Robinson Bay and Lake Marion has caught fire.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, it's unknown how the three-alarm fire started.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more information as new details become available.

Watch more local news: