Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash

Authorities also say an adult female is in "serious" condition and a juvenile is in "critical" condition at the hospital.

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday.

Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m. where the adult male and toddler were pronounced dead at the scene. They were riding with an adult female passenger, an infant, and a juvenile — all of whom were injured and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the adult female and juvenile are in serious condition.

The crash occurred after the SUV the five had been traveling headed west on Bunker Lake Boulevard when it crossed the median and crashed into a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office says.

Both occupants of the pickup truck received minor injuries, and an investigation is underway.

Watch more local news: