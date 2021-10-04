FBI: Three Lindstrom men arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

According to a Department of Justice database, five other Minnesotans are also facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 breach.

MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Sept. 22, 2021.

The FBI Minneapolis division announced Monday that three more Minnesotans have been arrested on charges related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Isaac Westbury, Robert Westbury and Aaron James, all from Lindstrom, are facing criminal charges relating to the riots. Their specific charges have not yet been listed on the Department of Justice Capitol Breach Case database.

According to the Justice Department, five other Minnesotans were previously arrested for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot, including Jonah Westbury of Lindstrom, who was arrested in July.

Two other Minnesotans previously charged include Brian Mock, 42, from Minneapolis and Daniel Johnson, 29, from Austin, were arrested in June.

Mock is charged with four federal counts including assaulting an officer, entering and engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and acts of physical violence in a capitol building or grounds.

According to court documents, at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, Mock is shown on police body camera video shoving and kicking a capitol police officer on the ground.

About 30 seconds later, Mock was seen and heard on body cam video shouting “Get out! Go!” several times at officers, according to the federal complaint.

Four minutes later, Mock was seen on camera shoving a second capitol police officer, taking the officer’s riot shield and passing it back to the violent mob.

Johnson charged with four federal counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

“I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building,” Johnson wrote in a Facebook comment, according to court records.

Earlier in the year, Jordan Stotts, of Moorhead, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the complaint, a former classmate called the FBI two days after the insurrection, reporting social media statements and photos allegedly posted by Stotts showing his alleged involvement in the Capitol building breach.