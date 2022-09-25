Three people shot, left with non-life threatening injuries in St. Paul

SPPD received the call for shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Saint Paul Police were called to the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue on reports of a person being shot.

According to SPPD, when they arrived they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to statement from SPPD, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

