Three people shot, left with non-life threatening injuries in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Saint Paul Police were called to the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue on reports of a person being shot.
According to SPPD, when they arrived they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to statement from SPPD, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
