Three separate overnight shootings injure 7 in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Seven people were injured in three separate overnight shootings in St. Paul, police said Sunday morning.

One shooting happened on Central Avenue, another at a large house party, and the third near a gas station.

In the first shooting, St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue at about 11:34 p.m. Saturday. He said there was a report of "dozens" of shots fired.

Linders said the officers spoke to two men in their twenties who said they were standing by their vehicle in front of a home when three other men approached them, pulled out guns, and started shooting.

The two men, who Linders said had valid permits to carry, returned fire. Linders said no one was reported injured, but six parked vehicles were hit by bullets. One bullet hit a nearby elementary school building.

The second reported shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Linders said officers were patrolling and heard gunfire. They drove to a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street and found three people who had been shot. Two were taken to the hospital by fire department medics and the third was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Linders said as of Sunday morning, all three are expected to survive their injuries.

The third reported shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at a house party on the 800 block of Selby Avenue.

"Apparently, about 100 people were at a house party when someone (or some people) started shooting," Linders said. He added that officers found "dozens" of shell casings outside the house, and said several buildings and parked cars were hit.