x
Local News

Three fast food restaurants robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a Wendy's, Subway and McDonald's were robbed between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after three fast food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a Wendy's, Subway and McDonald's were robbed between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Wendy's and McDonald's are about a mile apart on University Avenue West, and the Subway is located on Selby Avenue. It's unclear if the robberies are all connected.

Police say no arrests have been made.

