3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game

Edina police had to call in officers from Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Richfield to get the fight under control.

EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information on pending charges is limited because of their age.

A large group of between 15 and 30 teens entered the athletic complex after halftime of the game and began fighting, according to Edina Police Lt. Dave Venne. No one was seriously injured, and none of the agitators appeared to have a weapon, Venne said.

The incident caused a chaotic scene, with many parents and volunteers attending the game attempting to step in and help the officers, Lt. Venne confirmed.

Edina police are also investigating whether the incident was related to an earlier fight at the Edina YMCA where officers were called. No one was arrested in that incident.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley wrote in an email to district parents that they are attempting to determine which districts the students involved in the brawl attend.

Edina police are evaluating whether more officer presence will be needed at future games.

Watch more local news: