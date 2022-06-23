Three Twin Cities restaurants on DoorDash’s ‘most loved’ list

The company released their list earlier this month that features restaurants from St. Paul, Blaine and Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is home to thousands of restaurants, but only a select few are given awards for exceptional food, service and overall experience.

But other restaurants around the state are trying to make the impression that Owamni did on their customers.

DoorDash unveiled its first annual “Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S.” earlier this month, and three Twin Cities restaurants made the list.

This St. Paul restaurant off Randolph Avenue features delicious bowls like the Tuna Flame with spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, house poke sauce, siracha and jalapenos on top.

Talk about a diverse menu! Song Tea & Poke in Blaine has milk tea, tea lattes, cheese tea, fresh fruit tea and slushies.

Yes, you heard us right, cheese tea.

Off Lyndale Avenue South, this Minneapolis restaurant was built off the popularity of their WSK food truck. You’ll feel like you’ve traveled across the globe after trying a few things off this menu featuring flavors from Asia, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

And although this only features three restaurants from DoorDash’s list, you can check out the rest of the company’s most loved restaurants on their full list.

