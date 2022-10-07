Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week

The three winning lottery tickets were sold at Kwik Trip locations in Waukesha, Mauston and Grand Chute.

WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim.

But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin.

In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.

The first big winner was in Waukesha, where one lucky player claimed $1 million from a Royal Millions scratch-off. Then on Oct. 1, another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Mauston.

Finally, on Tuesday, a $2 million ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch-off game was sold in Grand Chute.

All three winning tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip locations.

And what's even more incredible, this isn't the first time in recent history that multiple million dollar tickets were sold within just a few days in Wisconsin.

Two $1 million winning tickets, a Powerball and a Mega Millions, were sold during the Sept. 9-10 weekend, along with two $100,000 All or Nothing tickets, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Feeling lucky? After no one won the $353 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, the estimated jackpot jumps to $378 million ahead of the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8.

