3-year-old dies in Becker Co. crash

Four other people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A three-year-old boy died and four other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Evergreen Township – about 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes.

In a press release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the collision just after 4 p.m on County Road 151 near 440th Street. According to officials, a 2001 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Road 151 when it struck a 2004 Dodge Durango. After the collision, the pickup truck left the road and rolled into a ditch.

Officials attempted life-saving procedures on the three-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup truck, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck and three other passengers were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Two of the occupants were taken by ambulance to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes and two were airlifted to a Fargo Hospital, according to officials. The occupants in the Durango were treated at the scene.