Through football, the Shavers and Dickels go way back

MINNEAPOLIS — You've heard the expression, what's in a name?

Well, when I hear the name Dickel, I think of my childhood, my parents, Kalona Iowa, and Don & Barb, Danny, Jeanine and Doug Dickel.

Don Dickel was my dad's best friend growing up in Iowa and I've known the Dickel family since I've been alive.

In fact, at age 11, I did a junior high book report on Danny Dickel, who played college football for Iowa, and then in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts in the 1970s.

Football and the Dickel family go hand-in-glove. And now, Nyle Dickel is carrying on the family tradition as a standout linebacker for Washburn High School in Minneapolis.