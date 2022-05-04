Tons of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around the metro this year

May 5th commemorates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, and there are plenty of places to celebrate across the metro.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — After two years of events being cancelled, many cities and restaurants are bringing Cinco de Mayo celebrations back to life this Thursday in communities across the metro.

Below are a list of events happening throughout the weekend that you can participate in:

On Saturday Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis is hosting a bar crawl that begins at 4 p.m. and lasts all the way up to midnight. Tickets must be purchased for participation and those tickets include waived cover charge, two free drinks, free cup and a crawl map.

The cruise will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. and passengers will arrive and depart from Port of Excelsior on Minnetonka. There will be festivities on board including margaritas, mojitos, taco bar and live music. Tickets for the boating adventure are still available.

This year's event will consist of a 3.1 mile run/walk that can be done either virtually or in-person. The in-person event will be on May 7 at Lebanon hills in Eagan at 10 a.m..

Pajarito will be celebrating May 5 at both Edina and St. Paul locations May 7. The event is branded as fun for the whole family with live music, deals and Mexican beers. They have specials lined up from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Color Me Mine is hosting a themed workshop where participants will design festive margarita glasses using a specialty glaze. The event will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Maple Grove location.

The brewing company in St. Joseph is hosting a celebration Thursday that includes Mexican style brews and a unlimited salsa bar.

West side St. Paul typically holds an annual Cinco de Mayo event. This year the party is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, but event officials say they are itching to get back in person and they hope to make that possible soon.

In collaboration with our amazing City Staff, I’m proud to bring forth a resolution recognizing the historical significance of Cinco De Mayo 🇲🇽 this Thursday at full council. — Jason Chavez - Minneapolis Ward 9 (@MplsWard9) April 26, 2022

