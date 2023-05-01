WI man, 74, dies in Dunn County house fire

As crews worked to knock down the flames, they found a 74-year-old man inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TIFFANY, Wis. — A western Wisconsin man is dead following a house fire Monday morning, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said deputies responded to reports of a house fire in Tiffany, Wisconsin around 8:20 a.m. As crews worked to knock down the flames, they found a 74-year-old man inside the house.

Bygd said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Glenwood City Fire Department and Boyceville EMS and Fire Department were also present at the scene.

The man's name and official manner and cause of death have not yet been released.

