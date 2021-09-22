TikTok star & Navy veteran Kenny Jary to pay it forward for other vets

Jary announced Wednesday that his GoFundMe for a new mobility scooter raised enough money for him to help buy 10 more for fellow veterans in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — When 79-year-old Navy veteran Kenny Jary's scooter stopped working, social media came in clutch.

A GoFundMe campaign raised enough money for him to buy a new one — and then some. As of Wednesday evening it's raised over $100,000.

So Wednesday, Jary made an announcement: He's paying it forward by asking the public to nominate a veteran who also needs a new scooter. He has 10 to giveaway.

On a new TikTok video Jary says, "You have to nominate a veteran, so would you please do that?"