TikTok star & Navy veteran Kenny Jary to pay it forward for other vets

MINNEAPOLIS — When 79-year-old Navy veteran Kenny Jary's scooter stopped working, social media came in clutch.
A GoFundMe campaign raised enough money for him to buy a new one — and then some. As of Wednesday evening it's raised over $100,000.
So Wednesday, Jary made an announcement: He's paying it forward by asking the public to nominate a veteran who also needs a new scooter. He has 10 to giveaway.
On a new TikTok video Jary says, "You have to nominate a veteran, so would you please do that?"
If you'd like to nominate a worthy vet for the giveaway, which runs through Oct. 1, the form can be found here.