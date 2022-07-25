TILT Pinball Bar moving into old Liquor Lyle's

The purchase will allow the bar to have more space, parking and pinball machines, TILT announced on its Instagram page Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — TILT Pinball Bar in Minneapolis bought a new home -- the former building occupied by dive bar Liquor Lyle's.

TILT announced on Instagram Sunday that their new location -- off of Hennepin and Colfax Avenues -- would allow them "the chance to deliver on many of the things you've asked of us."

Some of these "things" that will be featured at the bar's new Uptown location include: more pinball machines, seating, items on the menu and parking.

The pinball bar's current location on East 26th Street opened in 2017, but will relocate soon to Liquor Lyle's.

Axios reported Monday that the former dive bar's building was sold for $700,000 on Friday.

TILT Pinball Bar also mentioned in their Instagram post that "due to certain reasons," they would be changing their name to "LITT Pinball Bar."

Watch more local news: