Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski

The congresswoman, two of her staffers and another driver were killed in a car crash Aug. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who passed away Wednesday in a car crash.

The 58-year-old Republican congresswoman was killed in northern Indiana Aug. 3 along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, according to police.

"Gwen and I are thinking of my former colleague’s family and friends today. She will be deeply missed by many," Gov. Walz said in a tweet.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office identified Walorski's staffers as 28-year-old Emma Thomson and 27-year-old Zachery Potts.

According to police, Walorski and her staff were traveling southbound on an Indiana highway when a driver traveling north collided with their vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, also died at the scene.

"We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to her husband, Dean, to the families of her staff members, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who lost their lives in public service, and to the people of Indiana’s Second District who lost a representative who was one of their own."

"Jackie was a one-of-a-kind person whose service to her constituents will forever be remembered," Emmer tweeted.

This is heartbreaking. John and I are keeping the family and loved ones of Congresswoman Walorski and her staff members Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson in our thoughts today. https://t.co/hqa7DaLGm7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 3, 2022

Watch more local news: