Timberwolves sign 15 Twin Cities youth for "Jr. Timberwolves Dream Team"

The event was held at the Mayo Clinic Square.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves partnered with UnitedHealthCare and Twin Cities Big Brothers Big Sisters to sign 15 honorary kids to the "Jr. Wolves Dream Team."

The event held at Mayo Clinic Square allowed 15 kids from around the Twin Cities the opportunity to spend time with the Wolves players and coaching staff.

Activities included numerous on-court games with players and coaches, as well as press conference for the kids to experience alongside Wolves head coach Chris Finch, and a team photo shoot to help experience what a day in the life of the Wolves players and staff is like.

The "Jr. Wolves Dream Team" will also be honored prior to Sunday night's game against Denver, which will be at 6 p.m. at Target Center.

