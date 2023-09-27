How to prevent blisters as a runner

Marathon training can come at a cost - to your feet.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is Sunday and runners have been preparing for quite a while. And along with all that training can come blisters.

How do blisters form?

Gross to think about - we know. There are a few different ways you can get a blister, but when it comes to running, blisters are most often the result of friction or pressure.

This article from Podiatry Today explains it like this: friction causes a tear between the top and bottom layers of your skin. Fluid fills the gap to protect the bottom layers of skin from becoming more damaged.

So what can help?

1. Prevent moisture.

Moisture can make friction worse, so prevent it as best as you can. Moisture-wicking socks can help.

2. Double up on socks.

The Podiatry Today article says adding a second pair of socks can help. It says adding a pair can create friction between the two layers, reducing the friction that takes place on your skin.

But make sure the two pairs of socks don't make your shoes too tight because that can - you guessed it - cause blisters.

3. Add padding.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends cutting padding in a circle with the center cut out (in the shape of a donut) and placing it around the blister.

The padding should remove friction from the blister as it heals.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: