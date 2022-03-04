Protecting your home during a storm

With a widespread wintry mix in the forecast this weekend, Xcel Energy has some tips for keeping your family and home safe.

MINNEAPOLIS — A mixed bag of rain, snow, wind, sleet and possibly even thunder is on tap for much of Minnesota this weekend.

North and west of the metro, a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch are currently in effect, and counties in southeastern Minnesota could see a stronger thunderstorm. There's also a slight risk for gusty winds and small hail.

Xcel Energy says it's increased staffing for the weekend and put additional plans in place to make sure workers are available to respond to possible power outages.

If you do lose power this weekend, report the outage to Xcel through their app, online, by texting OUT to 98946 or call 1-800-895-1999.

And before you hunker down for the weekend, check out these tips for keeping your house and family safe:

Stay away from downed power lines

Always assume downed lines are energized and dangerous. If you see a downed power line, leave the area and report it by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Clear natural gas meters

Make sure snow and ice are cleared from your natural gas meters to avoid potentially dangerous natural gas buildup indoor. Xcel Energy says don't use a snowblower near a meter; use a shovel instead to clear it off.

Make a home emergency kit

Items you should have in your kit include flashlights, batteries, back up chargers, bottled water and nonperishable food, a first aid kid, extension cords and emergency phone numbers.

Use space heaters safely

Read the instructions on your space heater to ensure you're using it correctly. Never leave it unattended and turn it off when leaving the room. Don't sleep with a space heater on.

Preserve your food

If you lose power, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperature for about two days, a half full freezer stays for about one day.

