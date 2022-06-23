Toddler killed in Maple Grove crash

Officials say the 2-and-a-half-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Police say a 2-and-a-half-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Maple Grove.

In a press release, Maple Grove Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. in the 16000 block of County Road 81, where the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old female driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was uninjured.

Officials say they're continuing to investigate and will release the identity of the toddler at a later date.

