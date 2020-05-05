Tonka Bay man helps rescue man who fell from his boat

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says two men on a fishing boat encountered rough water and were tossed overboard Monday.

WAYZATA, Minn. — The weather conditions along Gideon Bay, on Lake Minnetonka Tuesday were pretty similar to Monday's.

"Yeah, it was cold and windy," said Will Kofski.

He remembers it quite well. He was in his home Monday morning around at 10:30.

"Working up in the far side of my house," said Kofski.

He saw something unusual on the bay.

"Fifteen foot fishing boat just ripping around in circles with nobody on it," said Kofski.

He says he heard two people screaming for help in the water.

Will and a dock worker nearby jumped in a boat and sped off to try and help the two men struggling.

"By the time we got halfway to them the boat was 50-100 feet away. We could only see the one head on the left of the buoy," said Kofski. "Super careful to swing the end around and drag him onto the boat. So thank goodness but as soon as we started looking it became clear the other guy had gone under or was super far away."

First responders arrived to look for that other man. Deputies say around 12:30 p.m. divers recovered his body.

Meanwhile, one of the first-first responders, Will, took the man he rescued to shore.