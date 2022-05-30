Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

A dangerous storm of embedded rain-wrapped tornadoes is pushing across the western part of the state, with tornadoes confirmed in Alexandria, Eagle Bend and Nelson.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed tornadoes in Eagle Bend and Nelson, Minnesota just after 5 p.m.

The tornado, confirmed around 4:40 p.m., is moving northeast at 60 to 80 miles per hour.

The tornado has damaged cabins, homes and boats on Maple Lake, according to KARE 11 meteorgolosit Belinda Jensen.

Extensive damage near Alexandria on Maple Lake. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/4FkKD49RMC — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) May 30, 2022

The same band of storms producing severe weather and tornadoes in the western half of the state is forecast to reach the Twin Cities metro around 7 p.m. and will quickly move through the area.

Multiple Tornado Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more updates as new information becomes available.