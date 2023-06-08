Tou Thao to be sentenced Monday in George Floyd's killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is the last of the four former MPD officers to be sentenced at the state level for his role in George Floyd's murder.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tou Thao is expected back in court on Monday for his sentencing on state charges.

In May, Thao was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

While former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane accepted plea deals in their state cases, Thao did not.

But instead of going to trial, Thao let Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill decide the verdict.

Prior to Thao's conviction, Thao's attorney argued he did not actively take part in Floyd's death and that his actions on the scene that day followed his training by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill disagreed and called Thao's actions that day "objectively unreasonable."

In his 177-page decision, Judge Cahill added that Thao assisted the other three officers in their crime by holding back concerned bystanders, and not rendering medical aid to Floyd when he was clearly suffering. You can read the full verdict, here.

Thao is already serving a 3.5-year federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights.

After appealing his federal sentence, on Friday an appellate panel upheld the conviction — ruling that prosecutors presented "sufficient evidence" to support the decision.

Thao is the last of the four former MPD officers to be sentenced at the state level. All four have already been convicted on federal charges. You can find a detailed look at the state and federal convictions of Derek Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and Thao, here.

Thao's sentencing for his state conviction is set for 9 a.m. Monday with Judge Cahill. He remains in custody at the Hennepin County jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

