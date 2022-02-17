Train derailment near Frazee prompts precautionary evacuations of nearby homes

Officials say some of the cars were carrying lithium batteries or petroleum, prompting authorities to order evacuations for local residents.

FRAZEE, Minn. — Numerous train cars were derailed Thursday morning near Frazee, Minnesota causing some temporary evacuations of nearby homes.

According to the KVLY in Fargo, just before 9 a.m. an eastbound train derailed and caused a parked train on the westbound track to derail. Officials say some of the cars were carrying lithium batteries or petroleum, prompting authorities to evacuate some nearby homes. Authorities say the materials aren't posing any safety hazards or concerns, however, the evacuations are being done as a precaution.

Authorities could not confirm how many cars were impacted, but deputies on the scene told KVLY that they expect the clean up to take quite some time. Officials with BNSF Railway, which is assisting in the investigation, say they've shut down both tracks while they clean up.

