Train derails in Albert Lea; multiple train cars on ground

Police warned drivers to stay away from the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Ulstad Avenue, which they said is blocked.
Credit: Albert Lea Police Department via Facebook
The Albert Lea Police Department told drivers to stay away from the area, and asked people in the immediate area to follow a precautionary shelter-in-place.

ALBERT LEA, Minn — Police are warning drivers to stay away after a train derailed near the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Ulstad Avenue in Albert Lea, leaving multiple train cars on the ground. 

In a video posted to the Albert Lea Police Department's Facebook page, a speaker says police don't know yet whether any hazardous materials were aboard the train. The video showed that multiple train cars were lying on their sides.  

In a comment, the department's page said the train derailed just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It added that the train has a total of 50 cars. 

The department updated the post, saying that there is a "Precautionary Shelter in Place" for the immediate area. It responded to a comment on the post, saying that the warning doesn't apply to the entire town. 

The department said there are no airborne hazardous materials at this time, though HAZMAT is on the ground to assist with containment.

Police warned drivers to avoid the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Ulstad Avenue, which they said is blocked. They asked onlookers on Main Street East to keep moving to avoid traffic problems. 

In another update to the post just before 4 p.m., police said there were no injuries.

UPDATE - Precautionary Shelter in Place neighboring local (south of Hammer, east of Garfield, north of Hawthorne). Nothing Airborne at this time. ---- Train Derailed north of Hawthorne - AVOID Hawthorne St / Ulsted Ave (intersection blocked). Main St E onlookers should proceed to avoid traffic concerns.

Posted by Albert Lea Police Department on Saturday, May 15, 2021

