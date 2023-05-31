Train derails in northern Minnesota; no injuries reported

Gov. Tim Walz said the state is working with local emergency management teams in Lancaster to keep the site contained.

State officials are investigating after a train derailed Wednesday night in northern Minnesota.

In a tweet just before 10 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz said the state was working with local emergency management teams in Lancaster, Minnesota, to keep the site contained. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Lancaster is located about six hours north of the Twin Cities, just south of the Canadian border.

State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained. Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 1, 2023

A video posted on Facebook by user Chris Orwig shows part of the derailment between Lancaster and Lake Bronson.

Train derailment just happened between Lancaster and Lake Bronson Minnesota Posted by Chris Orwig on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said drivers heading south on Highway 59 will be detoured to Highway 175/Kittson County Road 5 so crews can continue their inspection and clean-up efforts. MnDOT said the process can potentially take up to two to three days.

Following an investigation into the Raymond crash, officials found a fractured rail could have been to blame. Shortly after the derailment, Minnesota lawmakers visited the site, calling for higher safety standards on our railways.

On Thursday, Walz is scheduled to sign the legislature's newly passed infrastructure bill, unlocking billions of dollars in funding to improve roads, bridges, and transit systems across the state.





