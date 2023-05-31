Train derails in northern Minnesota; no injuries reported

LANCASTER, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in March 2023.
State officials are investigating after a train derailed Wednesday night in northern Minnesota.
In a tweet just before 10 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz said the state was working with local emergency management teams in Lancaster, Minnesota, to keep the site contained. So far, no injuries have been reported.
Lancaster is located about six hours north of the Twin Cities, just south of the Canadian border.
A video posted on Facebook by user Chris Orwig shows part of the derailment between Lancaster and Lake Bronson.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said drivers heading south on Highway 59 will be detoured to Highway 175/Kittson County Road 5 so crews can continue their inspection and clean-up efforts. MnDOT said the process can potentially take up to two to three days.
Wednesday's incident comes after a series of recent derailments, both in and out of Minnesota. Just last weekend, a train derailed near St. Cloud, and in March, a train went off the tracks near Raymond.
Following an investigation into the Raymond crash, officials found a fractured rail could have been to blame. Shortly after the derailment, Minnesota lawmakers visited the site, calling for higher safety standards on our railways.
On Thursday, Walz is scheduled to sign the legislature's newly passed infrastructure bill, unlocking billions of dollars in funding to improve roads, bridges, and transit systems across the state.
