Train derails near Cook in St. Louis County

A total of 9 cars from a Canadian National train left the tracks with five ending up on their sides. Two of the cars carried hazardous materials.

COOK, Minn. — Cleanup is underway following a train derailment Monday night in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says deputies and first responders from the Cook Fire Department were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. after reports that a Canadian National Train went off the tracks in a remote area near Field Township, just six miles north of Cook.

Responding deputies learned that a total of nine cars had derailed with five of them found laying on their sides. Sheriff's officials say two of those cars were carrying hazardous material in the form of liquified petroleum gas (propane and butane). No leaks or spills were immediately apparent.

The sheriff's office says the public is not in danger as the incident occurred in a non-residential area.

Crews from St. Louis County Emergency Management are on scene Tuesday to help with cleanup and containment while investigators determine the cause of the derailment.

