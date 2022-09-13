Olivia man killed by falling tree branch

First responders located the man on the ground in an area by several downed trees and attempted life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

OLIVIA, Minn. — Authorities in Renville County say a man was struck and killed by a falling tree branch Tuesday as he worked to cut trees down in rural Olivia.

A statement from the Renville County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to a grove on rural farmland, located on the 7000 block of 320th Street, around 11 a.m.

The statement goes on to say first responders located the man on the ground in an area by several downed trees and attempted life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

The preliminary investigation showed the man was cutting down a tree when a branch connected to another tree broke off and he was subsequently struck. Authorities say the man was wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.

The man's name will be released in the coming days, pending notification of his family.

