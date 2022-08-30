Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo

A zoo official says four African Magpie Shrikes recently left the tropics exhibit.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says four African Magpie Shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back three birds that are still missing.

The birds flew out of the aviary via the emergency exits in July, according a statement. One of the birds was seen near the School of the Environmental Studies in Apple Valley, another near the Terrace Oaks East Park in Burnsville and the third has not been located yet. The fourth bird was found by the 140th St. marsh and was returned.

The zoo is asking people to look out for the birds still missing so they can be safely recaptured and returned to their exhibit.

"If we can get a live sighting, we can respond immediately and have better luck in recapturing these tropical birds before winter," Minnesota Zoo Assistant Curator of Birds Benjamin Hubred said in a letter to the Minnesota Orinthologists Union.

The birds are short-bodied, have an "unusual" black and white color with long tails, and each have both a metal and color band. They are not considered a threat to Minnesota's ecosystem, and "are part of an all-female group that will be unable to reproduce," according to zoo officials.

The zoo is asking anyone who finds a bird fitting that description to call 952-431-9200 as soon as possible with the date, time, and specific location of the bird sighting.

Watch more local news: