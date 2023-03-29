Truck crashes into Minneapolis building

Minneapolis Fire Inspections and Property Services will evaluate the building, which is located at 2nd Avenue North downtown.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a building Wednesday night, arriving to find a Ford F150 inside.

The structural damage to the building, located on Second Avenue North, will be evaluated by the Minneapolis Fire Inspections and Property Services, but at this time, MPD PIO Garret Parten says there is no indication there's any "immediate danger."

Preliminary information from the MPD indicated that distracted driving led the truck to leave the roadway and strike the building.

MPD added the driver, a woman, was alone at the time of the crash and is cooperating with police.

