Trump grants clemency to 2 Minnesotans convicted of drug offenses

The outgoing president commuted the sentences of 46-year-old Cassandra Ann Kasowski, of Moorhead, and 63-year-old John Harold Wall of Prior Lake.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — President Donald Trump has granted clemency to two Minnesota residents convicted and imprisoned on drug charges.

Trump commuted the sentence of 46-year-old Cassandra Ann Kasowski, of Moorhead, who has served more than seven years of a 18-year penalty for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substances.

The case involved the transportation of methamphetamine from Texas to North Dakota. Kasowski and her husband were convicted and sentenced in 2014.

Trump also delivered a full pardon to 63-year-old John Harold Wall, of Prior Lake, who pleaded guilty in 1992 to one federal count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wall has already completed his five-year prison sentence and four years of supervised release.